Reviewing Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) & Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF)

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Flex LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96%

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of -33.13, indicating that its share price is 3,413% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Flex LNG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Flex LNG 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of Flex LNG shares are held by institutional investors. 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Flex LNG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flex LNG $119.97 million 3.88 $16.97 million N/A N/A

Flex LNG has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Summary

Flex LNG beats Royal Olympic Cruise Lines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc., from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships. (PRESS RELEASE)

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

