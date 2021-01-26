Reviewing Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) & Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander (Brasil) and Banco Santander-Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander (Brasil) 18.90% 15.40% 1.86% Banco Santander-Chile 17.13% 12.77% 0.81%

0.7% of Banco Santander (Brasil) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Banco Santander (Brasil) and Banco Santander-Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander (Brasil) 1 2 1 0 2.00 Banco Santander-Chile 0 0 1 0 3.00

Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.02%. Given Banco Santander (Brasil)’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Banco Santander (Brasil) is more favorable than Banco Santander-Chile.

Dividends

Banco Santander (Brasil) pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Banco Santander-Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Banco Santander (Brasil) pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander-Chile pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander (Brasil) and Banco Santander-Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander (Brasil) $22.66 billion 1.20 $4.16 billion $1.05 6.93 Banco Santander-Chile $3.49 billion 2.79 $866.73 million $1.57 13.17

Banco Santander (Brasil) has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander-Chile. Banco Santander (Brasil) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander-Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Santander (Brasil) has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Santander (Brasil) beats Banco Santander-Chile on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services. It also provides funding and financial advisory services related to projects, and origination and distribution of fixed-income securities in the debt capital markets, as well as financing for acquisitions and syndicated loans, other structured financing arrangements, and subordinated debt and energy efficiency transactions. In addition, the company offers advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, and equity capital markets transactions; stock brokerage and advisory, equity, and equity research services; derivative and investment products; and digital payment solutions. Further, it operates Webmotors, an online automotive classified. The company provides its products and services through branches, mini-branches, and ATMs; call centers; and digital channels, such as Internet banking and mobile banking. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines. It also provides mutual funds, insurance and stock brokerage, foreign exchange, leasing, factoring, financial consulting, investment management, foreign trade and mortgage financing, treasury, and transactional services, as well as specialized services to finance projects for the real estate industry. In addition, the company offers short-term financing and fund raising, brokerage services, derivatives, securitization, and other tailor-made products. It serves individuals, small to middle-sized entities, companies, and large corporations, as well as universities, government entities, and local and regional governments. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 377 branches, which include 251 under the Santander brand name, 36 under the Select brand name, 7 specialized branches for the middle market, and 28 as auxiliary and payment centers, as well as 1,088 ATMs. Banco Santander-Chile was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

