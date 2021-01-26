Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 895,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NIKE were worth $126,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.54. The stock had a trading volume of 293,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,323. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $213.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

