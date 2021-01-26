Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,907 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intuit were worth $47,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.67.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $374.26. 20,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,611. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $398.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.83 and a 200-day moving average of $338.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

