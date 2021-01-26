Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,249 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $105,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. FMR LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Union Pacific by 173.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,706,000 after buying an additional 787,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 250.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,351,000 after buying an additional 785,022 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after buying an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.96. The company had a trading volume of 149,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,908. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.17 and its 200-day moving average is $196.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $136.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

