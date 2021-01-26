Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,018 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $50,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,273,206,000 after purchasing an additional 140,317 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,190,000 after buying an additional 158,687 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,266,000 after buying an additional 120,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after buying an additional 547,049 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.09. 47,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.98 and its 200-day moving average is $162.35.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.82.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

