Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 48,867 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,867 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $89,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,387 shares of company stock worth $960,196. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,893,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average of $122.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

