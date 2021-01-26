Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 252,351 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 550,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 252,351 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Prologis were worth $54,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Prologis by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,247,000 after purchasing an additional 532,635 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.83. 83,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.47. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

