Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Accenture were worth $66,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

ACN stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.69. 31,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,906. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.91. The stock has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.