Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 498,705 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 111.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 946,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 498,705 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $71,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $80.44. The stock had a trading volume of 547,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,158,768. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $87.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,103,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.