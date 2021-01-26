Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 122,574 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,574 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $77,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $56.36. 342,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,891,099. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 180,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $8,519,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

