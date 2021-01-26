Research Analysts Set Expectations for Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shin-Etsu Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

SHECY stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $47.76.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 19.72%.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

