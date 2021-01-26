Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DaVita (DVA)

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/13/2021 – DaVita had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – DaVita was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – DaVita was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DaVia's significant improvement in the bottom line is encouraging. The DaVita Kidney Care segment continued to progress through the quarter. Dialysis services in the United States showcased solid results and also ramped-up overseas during the third quarter. The acquisition of several dialysis centers overseas is encouraging as well. A solid guidance for 2020 is another positive. A stable liquidity position is impressive. DaVita ended the third quarter on a mixed note, with earnings beating estimates but revenues missing the same. Over the past year, shares of DaVita have outperformed its industry. However, foreign exchange headwinds and stiff competition continue to weigh on the company. Contraction of adjusted operating margin is another concern. Declining trajectory of calcimimetics continued through the third quarter.”

1/5/2021 – DaVita had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $130.00.

DaVita stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.28. 9,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.46.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

