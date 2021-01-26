Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KeyCorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Barclays boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

