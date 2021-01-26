Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CDW Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) – Analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for CDW in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $6.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.09. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for CDW’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

CDW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

Shares of CDW opened at $135.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.43 and its 200-day moving average is $124.28. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 3,744.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CDW by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CDW by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

