Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%.

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Republic First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $166.57 million, a P/E ratio of -94.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

