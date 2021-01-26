Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repro Med Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Shares of KRMD opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.43 million, a P/E ratio of -513.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman R John Fletcher acquired 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,312.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,050 shares in the company, valued at $224,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 53,552 shares of company stock worth $263,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 39,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 44,899 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 202,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,013 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 95,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 182,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.