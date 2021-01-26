Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $530.76

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $530.76 and traded as high as $531.40. Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) shares last traded at $525.00, with a volume of 1,792,609 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 490 ($6.40).

Get Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 518.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 530.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.