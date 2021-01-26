ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Down 21.9%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) shares were down 21.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $26.19. Approximately 20,775,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 6,105,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOL. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $997.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.04 and a beta of 2.62.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 360,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $4,570,214.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

