Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €22.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 33.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.27 ($41.50).

Shares of RNO stock opened at €32.96 ($38.77) on Tuesday. Renault SA has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.52.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

