Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €161.00 ($189.41) to €163.00 ($191.76) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rémy Cointreau has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $18.12 on Monday. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.