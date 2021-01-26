Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rémy Cointreau currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

