Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)’s share price rose 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 1,055,634 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 656,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

RGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Get Regis alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $359.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.80 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Regis Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Regis by 38,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Regis by 50.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regis by 6.6% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Regis during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Regis by 131.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter.

Regis Company Profile (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.