Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.85.

Shares of REG opened at $47.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $64.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at $31,355,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Regency Centers by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

