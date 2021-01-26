Refereum (RFR) Reaches Market Cap of $19.44 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $19.44 million and $3.09 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refereum has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00071272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.08 or 0.00786055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00049042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,352.76 or 0.04269023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017557 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

