Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.15. Redwood Trust reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 42.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1,053.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 35,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,896. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $18.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.