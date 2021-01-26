Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/26/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/19/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $190.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $154.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – QUALCOMM is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

