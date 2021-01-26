Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TIM (TIMB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TIM (NYSE: TIMB):

1/26/2021 – TIM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

11/27/2020 – TIM is now covered by analysts at New Street Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TIMB stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tim S.A. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.184 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication services provider in Brazil. It offers mobile, fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and cell phone, as well as ultra fixed broadband services. The company also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

