Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Banco Santander (SAN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Banco Santander (BME: SAN) in the last few weeks:

1/22/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.50 ($2.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.10 ($3.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.85 ($3.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.30 ($3.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.50 ($2.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Banco Santander had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/11/2020 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.50 ($2.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

