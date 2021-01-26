Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ: KLDO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/19/2021 – Kaleido Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Kaleido Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $17.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Kaleido Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

1/5/2021 – Kaleido Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

12/23/2020 – Kaleido Biosciences is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Kaleido Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 95.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 259.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

