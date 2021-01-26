RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) CAO Brett A. Ritchie Sells 2,670 Shares

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.06. 422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,030. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $724.84 million, a PE ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42.
RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the second quarter worth $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RE/MAX
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.
