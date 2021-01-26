RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Issues Earnings Results

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $352.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBB. Stephens began coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.