Raymond James Raises Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $40.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of CHUY opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.18 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $37.03.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 330.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 210,630 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 20.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

