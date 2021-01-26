Raymond James Begins Coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.97.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.99. 774,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,108. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,747,000 after buying an additional 173,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after buying an additional 1,670,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,472,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 879,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

