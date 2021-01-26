Ravencoin Price Hits $0.0161 (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $128.73 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00051886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00070160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00128468 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.73 or 0.00782739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,995,455,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

