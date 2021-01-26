Ratecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Ratecoin has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $79,093.02 and $9.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Ratecoin

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

Ratecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

