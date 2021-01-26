Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Rapid7 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $91.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,625 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,464,120.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,338,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,697,000 after purchasing an additional 131,724 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 26.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,736,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,331,000 after purchasing an additional 360,888 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 2.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 13.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 62,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.