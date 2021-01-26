Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 3.3% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,132,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,716. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

