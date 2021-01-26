Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 13,227 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,227 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $465,697,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,394,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,419,000 after buying an additional 183,194 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,677,000 after buying an additional 495,516 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,279,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,684,000 after buying an additional 78,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.64. The stock had a trading volume of 496,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,087. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

