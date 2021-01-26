Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 120 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.5% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,109,000 after acquiring an additional 741,517 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after acquiring an additional 740,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after acquiring an additional 600,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,050,703. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.50 and a 200 day moving average of $180.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

