Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,566 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $4,228,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $17,605,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,521. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $746.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 714.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

