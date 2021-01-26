RAMP (RAMP) Trading Up 34.7% Over Last 7 Days

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. RAMP has a market cap of $56.40 million and approximately $15.64 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00128015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072275 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00278868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039013 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,290,998 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

RAMP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

