Rally Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $16.52 million and approximately $326,081.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rally has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rally token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00129031 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00072287 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00277673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00069434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038371 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

Rally Token Trading

Rally can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

