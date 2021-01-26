Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.92

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.92 and last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 142618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Radware alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Radware by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Radware by 3.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Radware by 7.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 116,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Radware by 110.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Radware by 27.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.