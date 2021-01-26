Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.92

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.92 and last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 142618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Radware by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Radware by 3.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Radware by 7.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 116,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Radware by 110.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Radware by 27.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)
Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
