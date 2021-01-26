Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Trading 11.4% Higher

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) traded up 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.68. 326,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 141,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quhuo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quhuo Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quhuo stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH)

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

