Quantstamp (QSP) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $20.82 million and $719,837.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00071950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.95 or 0.00801597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.24 or 0.04333448 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017346 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.