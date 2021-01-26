QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $3.40 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.74.
QEP opened at $3.03 on Monday. QEP Resources has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $733.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 5.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About QEP Resources
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
