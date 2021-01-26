QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $3.40 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.74.

QEP opened at $3.03 on Monday. QEP Resources has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $733.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 5.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, analysts predict that QEP Resources will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

