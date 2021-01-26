Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.72.

FIS stock opened at $127.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of -710.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.99 and its 200 day moving average is $142.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,386,000 after acquiring an additional 321,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $772,595,000 after acquiring an additional 342,766 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,135,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $608,748,000 after acquiring an additional 81,537 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

