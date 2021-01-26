Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

NYSE:AEO opened at $23.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.138 dividend. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

