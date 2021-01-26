Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issued By William Blair

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 26,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 644,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

